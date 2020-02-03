Savvy Shepherd Sleds Downhill

The winter holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun of cold weather sports has to end just yet. Although sledding is most commonly enjoyed by children during wintertime, an outgoing and witty pup decided to also partake in the snowy fun.

Video footage shared on Twitter captures an extraordinarily clever German shepherd running enthusiastically uphill while carrying a sled. As soon as it gets to the top, it wholeheartedly jumps right in and rushes back down the slope with a huge smile on its face.

This is the best thing you'll see today 😍

pic.twitter.com/xhOsd3imIM — Akki (@akkitwts) February 2, 2020

​This doggo sure knows how to enjoy life. What a canny canine!