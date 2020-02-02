I Want You Back! Nestling Desperately Tries to Make Peace With Caterpillar

Apparently sorry isn't only the hardest word, but also the loudest as an Instagram video shows a nestling desperately trying to make peace with a caterpillar. The couple reportedly had this conversation:

"Laura, give me a chance, I don’t know what got into me, I swear on wings I love you", said the nestling.

- "Arthur, you tried to EAT me", replied the caterpillar.

- "Darling, that is because you are so sweet and beautiful. I’m sorry. I will change, I promise. Give me one more chance", said the nestling

- "You should have changed, when you ate my cousin Oscar! No, Arthur, I am done. I’m calling my lawyer. We are getting a divorce".