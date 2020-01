A helpless iguana was lying in the middle of a highway, and its body was cold.

A video has emerged online showing a driver in Florida, US, stopping on a highway to pick up an iguana that was lying there motionless and cold.

The man took the reptile home and placed it under a heat lamp. He said that an hour later the iguana was 'alive'.

Viewers were impressed with the man's act of kindness and thanked him for saving the life of the little creature.