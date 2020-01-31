'I' Will Help You, Mommy': Golden Retriever Likes Shopping Together With His Owner

Dogs are very sociable and quite often they are very eager to help us with some moments in our daily routine.

A video uploaded to Instagram recently shows Pocha, a two-year-old golden retriever living in Japan.

He is walking together with his owner and looks so glad and proud to be carrying a package with his favourite treats.

When you have to do some shopping let our dog join you - there's a high chance that he or she will be a good and helpful companion.