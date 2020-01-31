'I' Will Help You, Mommy': Golden Retriever Likes Shopping Together With His Owner

A video uploaded to Instagram recently shows Pocha, a two-year-old golden retriever living in Japan.
He is walking together with his owner and looks so glad and proud to be carrying a package with his favourite treats.
When you have to do some shopping let our dog join you - there's a high chance that he or she will be a good and helpful companion.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
あとでおやつタイムしようね😊うぷぷー🎶 Mum bought me dog treats 😊 ・ ・ ・ #嬉しそうに持つぽーちゃん #帰り道何回も目があった日 #かわいいなぁ #たくさんお喋りしながら帰った日 #幸せな時間 #いぬのいる暮らし #大好きな家族 #犬は家族 #大切な存在 #愛おしい #いつもいっしょ #ゴールデンレトリバー #ゴールデンレトリバーのいる生活 #いぬとの暮らし #goldenretriever #myfamily #smile #fun #lovedones #lovemydogs #sweetheart #lovely #lovegoldens #ilovedogs #happyface #ilovegolden_retrievers #dogsofinstagram #dogs #ilovemydogsomuch
All comments
Show new comments (0)