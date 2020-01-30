Porpoise Projectile: Dolphin Smacks Into Paddleboarder

Dolphins, known for being beautiful and majestic marine mammals, are often seen swimming gracefully with great agility and maneuvering skill. Earlier this week, however, a dolphin had a less than graceful encounter with a group of paddleboarders.

Footage posted to YouTube by Viral Hog shows a dolphin gracefully swimming next to a group of paddleboarders in Weeki Wachee Springs, Florida, before disaster struck. Initially seen swimming around the paddleboards, the dolphin eventually ends up passing under one of the boards and bumping into it, causing the paddler to fall over in the water.

It is unclear if the dolphin did this accidentally, or if it was playing a prank on the boarder. One can only wonder!