'You're Not Welcome Here, Hooman': Owl Cubs React as They See Person With Camera

Animals instinctively know how to protect themselves and their cubs or siblings.

A rare video has been uploaded to YouTube showing owl cubs sitting in their nest when they are suddenly disturbed by a person.

On seeing the unwelcome guest, the elder owls start to click with their beak and open their wings, trying to frighten the person away.

You may wonder why these owls are of different size? Scientists say this is because owls lay eggs once a day which results in their cubs being of different ages.