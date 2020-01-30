Tortoise Taxi: Rabbit Finds Its Own Way to Move Around

Take a pause and enjoy another video in our collection of "unusual animal friendship" stories! This time, the best friends are a rabbit and a tortoise.

Watching different animal species coexisting peacefully and enjoying their everyday life together can leave us overwhelmed with tenderness.

A funny video was shared on Instagram recently: captioned "let's conquer the world", it shows a grey rabbit riding a tortoise. The latter does not look disturbed by its "passenger" and soon finds itself surrounded by other rabbits probably willing to have a ride, too.