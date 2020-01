Cats and dogs have a reputation for typically not getting along, however, an adorable pair of unlikely friends seems to have broken that enduring stereotype.

Only a month apart in age, Teddy, a Bengal cross cat, and Albi, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, seem to already be the best of friends. Video posted on Instagram captures the two chasing each other through the house in the cutest way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T E D D Y & A L B I (@teddyandalbi) on Jan 15, 2020 at 5:49am PST

Their owner wrote on the post that this type of playful behavior is standard for the pair.

These sweet friends definitely won’t be “fighting like cats and dogs” anytime soon!