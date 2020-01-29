May I Come In? Golden Retriever Puppy Is Very Cautious as He Approaches His Elder Brother

Watching puppies communicate with adult dogs can bring you lots of fun. Their movements and how they look at each other is something one can watch endlessly.

A video recently posted to Twitter shows two 'pup brothers' - Charlie and Bodie - who are 'just enjoying their days in the Midwest'.

The little one can be seen slowly approaching his elder brother, who stands in a kind of enclosure waiting for him. It looks as if the puppy is asking: "May I come in? Forgive me for being late...I won't disturb you, I will just slip inside..."