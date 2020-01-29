May I Come In? Golden Retriever Puppy Is Very Cautious as He Approaches His Elder Brother

A video recently posted to Twitter shows two 'pup brothers' - Charlie and Bodie - who are 'just enjoying their days in the Midwest'.
The little one can be seen slowly approaching his elder brother, who stands in a kind of enclosure waiting for him. It looks as if the puppy is asking: "May I come in? Forgive me for being late...I won't disturb you, I will just slip inside..."
when you come home late and your dad is waiting at the door— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) January 26, 2020
(🎥 @charlieandbodie ) pic.twitter.com/vZfBzSrxa9
