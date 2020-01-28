A Very Enlightened Animal: Dog is Full of Joy as Monks in a Laos Temple Stop for Prayer

It's not a secret that dogs are very good companions and they can be comfortable in almost any community.

A funny video has emerged online recently, showing a group of Buddhist monks outside a temple in Laos and a red-haired dog lying close to them.

While the monks appear to have stopped for prayer the dog lies on the ground, rhythmically stretching her back legs up. However, she is back to her feet in a second when she sees the monks moving forward.