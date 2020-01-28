A Very Enlightened Animal: Dog is Full of Joy as Monks in a Laos Temple Stop for Prayer

A funny video has emerged online recently, showing a group of Buddhist monks outside a temple in Laos and a red-haired dog lying close to them.
While the monks appear to have stopped for prayer the dog lies on the ground, rhythmically stretching her back legs up. However, she is back to her feet in a second when she sees the monks moving forward.
my mom sent me this video of a dog with the monks at a temple in Laos— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) January 27, 2020
(Jools Calangi FB) pic.twitter.com/Jy33TNWiUx
