Adorable Senegal Bushbaby Enjoys Being Groomed With Toothbrush

Galagos, also known as bushbabies, or nagapies ("little night monkeys" in Afrikaans), are small nocturnal primates with large eyes and bat-like ears that live in continental, sub-Sahara Africa.

A tiny bushbaby has been captured on video while being groomed with a toothbrush. The adorable galago with large eyes and ears seems to be enjoying the petting, allowing its owner to groom under its chin and scratch its head.

While keeping bush babies as pets is not advised, they are too cute to resist, and many people buy galagos to have them at home. Veterinarians strictly advise galago's owners to not release the pet into the wild.