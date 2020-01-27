My Turn to Clean! Sweet Golden Retriever Pup Takes Towel to Wash Some Dishes

Just look at this golden retriever! The puppy might be small, but it definitely knows how important it is to keep the house neat and tidy. For this purpose, it takes a little white towel to mop the floor... or maybe the doggo just wants to sleep on it? It’s still cool, though, as the towel will keep the house free from the inevitable golden dog hairs. Way to go, pup!
Pupper will help cleanup after dinner. What a good kid. Getting a dish towel.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) January 26, 2020
I think he's a little off-course in giving it to you.
Ok...way off -course. A work in progress
(Hinckleypark IG) pic.twitter.com/rl2fl3uTDq
All comments
Show new comments (0)