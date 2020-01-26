'If Meryl Streep Was a Dog': Afghan Hound Shows Its Glamorous Ponytail

Afghan Hounds are, without a doubt, the world's most glamorous dogs distinguished by their thick, fine, silky coat and a tail with a ring curl at the end.

Isn't it a perfect ponytail for a woman? Or, wait... a dog.

An Afghan Hound has been captured on video sitting in a tub and showing its remarkable and charming ponytail. The dog seems to be calm just watching the snow falling and posing for the camera.

Netizens have commented on the video, saying it was as "if Meryl Streep was a dog", calling the hound a "Dog Witcher" and "Qui-Dog Jinn".