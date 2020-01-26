Snowboarding in Almost Unreal Winter Wonderland Terrain Leaves Twitter in Awe

Winter can sometimes work wonders, transforming the landscape in such a way it begins to look almost out of this world.

A stunning video has emerged on Twitter showing what looks like a snowboarding simulation video game...except it is a real place in Finland, according to the user who posted the footage.

The snowboarder is seen meandering among trees that took quirky shapes thanks to the snow. The magical atmosphere is further enhanced by the jet black night sky and the lanterns illuminating the track, which makes the whole scenery look almost unreal.

Amazing, awesome, spectacular - this was the spectrum of emotions expressed in the comments section under the video.