Bodypawsitive Cat Teaches an Important Life Lesson

It’s no secret that cats have superpowers. Slim or plump, these creatures can fit into even the tiniest of things, leaving people wondering whether felines should be categorised as a liquid. The question then arises – is there a limit to what these furry super heroes can do? Well, you already know the answer…

An Instagram video shows a cat living by an expression that is often attributed to the great martial artist Bruce Lee: "When life gives you obstacles you squeeze your buttocks and walk on" … or something like that.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от simba luna leblanc (@thelardking) 1 Сен 2019 в 2:45 PDT

The chubby cat has its own Instagram account – The Lard King – with the owner of the pet often updating netizens about the adventures of the furry cutie. Apparently the cat is into Buddhism, as in this video it is seen meditating.