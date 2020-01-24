Bodypawsitive Cat Teaches an Important Life Lesson

An Instagram video shows a cat living by an expression that is often attributed to the great martial artist Bruce Lee: "When life gives you obstacles you squeeze your buttocks and walk on" … or something like that.
The chubby cat has its own Instagram account – The Lard King – with the owner of the pet often updating netizens about the adventures of the furry cutie. Apparently the cat is into Buddhism, as in this video it is seen meditating.
