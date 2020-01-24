You’re Doing it Wrong! Curious Pooch Shows How Not to Pet a Cat

An Instagram video shows a curious pooch failing at the not so difficult art of caressing a cat. After brief instruction, the dog and its master reportedly had this conversation. The pooch said:
-"I got it hooman. It’s easy peasy. You drop your paw on a cat’s head and make it look like it is possessed by demons!"
-"No, silly, I said gently place your paw on your friend’s head and delicately move it from head to back.
-"Yeah, that’s what I said", argues the dog. "You hit couch destroyer with your paw to make it look like it accidentally sat on a hedgehog, right?"
