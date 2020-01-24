The Cutest Find Ever: Golden Retriever Puppy Appears Out of Drawer

A video uploaded to Instagram recently shows somebody opening a drawer and a golden retriever puppy getting out of it.
Champ (that is the name of the dog) does not look very amused but maybe he just needs some more time to realise that a drawer is a perfect place to hide and cheat on your owner.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Peak-a-boo puppy!! . . . . . . #sunnysidegoldens #goldenretrievers #goldenretrieverpuppy #puppies #goldens #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #puppylove #doglovers #puppylife #goldenpupsquadfeature #instaretriever #goldenhour #goldensofinstagram #ilovegolden_retrievers #goldenlove #puppyoftheday #dogstagram #doggosdoingthings #doggosbeingdoggos #retrieverglow #tgpfeature #instagolden #gloriousgoldens #animalsinfluence #lovedogs #cutedoggieuniverse
All comments
Show new comments (0)