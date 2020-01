Playin' It Cool: Cute Puppy Tries to Play With Cat

There are many examples of a cat and a dog becoming real friends; of them playing together, sleeping in an embrace, and missing each other when apart. Such unlikely pals often grew up together.

Both a cat and a dog are predators with a hunting instinct (the degree of its intensity varies both between breeds and within the same breed). But cats and dogs hunt in different ways: dogs drive their prey into a flock, while cats ambush their prey.

In this video you can see how a puppy tries to “hunt” a cat.