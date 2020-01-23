Golden Retriever Adores to Clean Ears

The best friend of the family, an attentive nanny for children, an ideal companion for spending time - this is how a golden retriever can be described.

The popularity of dogs of this breed is growing markedly. In the American Retriever Club alone, more than 70,000 dogs are registered annually, and this number is rising every year.

Ear cleaning is one of the procedures for caring for a dog. Some dogs do not like this, but there are some who do enjoy having their ears cleaned. Like this one in the photo below.