Run For Your Nine Lives! Panicked Kitty Takes No Chances as Fire Alarm Blares

As the saying goes, it is always “better to be safe than sorry”.

A cautious feline appears to be fully living up to this mantra.

That cat said this is not a mf drill

While cooking in the kitchen, a woman unintentionally sets off the house fire alarm when the goodies she is baking end up burning in the oven. Footage posted to TikTok and shared on Twitter captures the skittish feline fleeing for its life as the fire alarm sounds.

The kitty runs out so quickly that it ends up drifting a bit while making a sharp turn during its escape. The feline’s quick overreaction draws uncontrollable laughter from its owners.

An expeditious exit, to say the least!