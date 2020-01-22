I'm Not Touching You! Mischievous Cat Pesters Fellow Feline

Sometimes, we just want to be left alone to relax. But what do you do when someone just won’t go away?

It takes incredible patience to keep cool under the most annoying of circumstances.

Video posted on Instagram captures a spotted white cat sitting in a comfy-looking basket, seemingly trying to get some rest. However, its orange-colored cat companion has other plans.

Footage of the frenemies captures the orange cat relentlessly taunting its fellow kitty with its paw, without physically touching it.

After keeping its composure for an admirably long time, the spotted cat opts for a new spot to slumber in.

What a nuisance!