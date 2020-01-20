So Many Legs to Control: Watching Starfish Walk Will Leave You Fascinated

Did you know that starfish do not swim but rather move by a process known as locomotion?

A video uploaded recently to Twitter gives us a unique opportunity to see a starfish, also known as a sea star, walk along a sandy beach.

Actually, these creatures are not fish but marine animals that belong to the taxonomic family Echinodermata.

What is especially interesting about sea stars is that they don't swim but move along the seafloor, or on reefs, by a process of locomotion.