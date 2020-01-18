Not Your Little Pony! Pixyish Squirrel Snatches Girl's Toy

A mischievous squirrel has been caught red-pawed in an attempt to steal a girl's toy pony. In a video, posted by TBB Uncensored on Twitter, the furry critter is carrying the toy by its blue mane into its dwelling in a tree. Alas, the squirrel failed to get a good hold of the pony and let go of it just as it was about to bring it inside. Maybe that will teach the little minx a lesson that it is bad to steal from others.
I know this had absolutely nothing to do with firness but I thought it was too funny not to post. I was looking out my window and this squirrel was trying to steal my little girl's toy. #funny #FridayFeeling #animals #thief #toocute pic.twitter.com/c0uHvhxXK4— TBB Uncensored (@tbb_uncensored) January 18, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)