Love to Love You Baby: Two Otters Seen Carressing Each Other in Trance

If there is one thing we ought to (pun intended) learn from otters its how one should need to snuggle. Boy, these two creatures have a PhD in canoodling!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
One of the Earth’s cutest creatures are very attentive to each other and caring. Otters fall asleep holding paws in order not to lose each other. They are also very smart. They use rocks to crack open clams they like so much.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Canada vs Russia, Britney Spears vs Christina Aguilera - these are some of the fiercest rivalries in the world, but they pale in comparison when cats and dogs enter the ring.
When hunger strikes, even the most fastidious of us are ready to sacrifice our beliefs for a morsel of food – and this golden retriever is even ready to sacrifice blood ties just to fill his stomach.
This week, a building collapsed unexpectedly onto a sidewalk in an arts and entertainment district within the US capital.
“Okay, what else did I do today?” the cat wondered. “Pee in all the shoes? Check. Taunt the neighbours’ dog? Check. Gracefully walk on a meat casserole that my owner spent several hours preparing – check, baby. What else? I know! Play with lizards!”
