Building Suddenly Collapses Onto Sidewalk in Washington, DC

This week, a building collapsed unexpectedly onto a sidewalk in an arts and entertainment district within the US capital.

The structure, which was located in the Atlas District neighborhood of Washington, DC, abruptly crumbled in the early afternoon on Wednesday.

A neighbor’s security camera from across the street captured the moment the house disintegrated.

Well this is kind of crazy, my security camera picked up a building randomly collapsing today.



The people on the street were walking on the spot 10 seconds earlier! Luckily no one was hurt I don't think.@PoPville @nbcwashington @fox5dc @wamu885 pic.twitter.com/ViyklfWE4V — Andy Feliciotti 🔥 (@sup) January 15, 2020

Footage shows pedestrians running away from the dust cloud as the structure topples, dodging the debris mere meters away. A fire truck is seen approaching the moment the collapse takes place, stopping abruptly to assist with the results of the destruction.

The neighbor who posted the security camera footage wrote that people on the street were walking in the area the debris fell just 10 seconds earlier.

Thankfully, it appears that nobody was injured. A lucky dodge, indeed.