Bucket Diving? Golden Retriever Is Very Hot and Thirsty

In the 1990s, there was a popular slogan: "Image is nothing, thirst is everything!"

This video shows a golden retriever diving into a bucket full of water, while more water keeps pouring on the thirsty dog's head - and this does not seem to bother him at all. The retriever looks hot and thirsty and, perhaps, would be ready to dive in a pool and not just in a plastic bucket.

On seeing the video, one of the viewers said: "I guess he is asking for a bath", while another person had different thoughts, writing: "Please, do not waste H2O!"