Ever want to just snuggle up in a cozy blanket and not leave your house for a while?

Copper, a slumber-loving sugar glider, feels the exact same way.

Footage of the cute critter posted to Instagram captures his owner encouraging the mopish marsupial to come out of his comfortable sleeping spot. When the human attempts to take his soft blanket, Copper is quick to take it back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Copper (@copper208) on Jan 14, 2020 at 8:19pm PST

Despite his owner’s best efforts, the snuggly marsupial gets his way and continues to relax.