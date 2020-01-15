A certain expression on the dog’s face is perceived as an expression of shame or guilt. For example, the animal looks away, blinks, looks sad, has pitying eyes, lowers its head, puts its ears closer to its head, licks, yawns or perhaps lowers its tail.

A pet can sometimes turn away from the scene of the "crime", as if it were ashamed of what it had done.

Have look at this dog which appears to be feeling somewhat 'guilty'.