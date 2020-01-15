A pet can sometimes turn away from the scene of the "crime", as if it were ashamed of what it had done.
Have look at this dog which appears to be feeling somewhat 'guilty'.
A certain expression on the dog’s face is perceived as an expression of shame or guilt. For example, the animal looks away, blinks, looks sad, has pitying eyes, lowers its head, puts its ears closer to its head, licks, yawns or perhaps lowers its tail.
Ever want to just snuggle up in a cozy blanket and not leave your house for a while?
Laziness is what cats are famous for. They love the routine and life on the couch. Lazy cats probably believe they are simply being energy-efficient.
Food cravings... who does not have them? And you certainly know what foods your pet is crazy about.
Have you ever just wanted to binge an entire marathon of your favorite show? Well, a cool doggo out in Florida feels the same way.
