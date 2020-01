A cat is a proud character and very responsive to its owner's affection. Ancient civilisation treated these four-legged pets especially well.

Some cat habits are completely unexplainable.

They are very good at pretending. If a cat needs something, it will definitely get it. Whatever it may be!

And in this video you can see how a smart cat can pretend that it was shot and died.

The cat gives a great actor performances when it plays dead ... 😄 pic.twitter.com/EVTUpOInfs — ˗ˏˋAnimals🐾Humor😊ˊˎ˗ (@Animals_Humor) January 11, 2020

