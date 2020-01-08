Where's My Buddy Gone? Penguins Lose Their Friend During Trip to the Unknown

Among the dozens of penguin species around, the Adélie penguin is one of the most widespread, but inhabits only the Antarctic coast.

A video captured by expeditionary Daniel Dyer on Hop Island in the Antarctic shows three penguin pals taking a chill walk across the snow and ice of the frozen continent.

While the klatch of penguins came across a gutter, one of the young fellas decided to jump over it, but after stepping up onto a big piece of ice, it lost its balance and fell in.

The other two penguins missed the incident, losing their buddy from sight and seeming to start to wonder where their friend might have disappeared to.