Puppy Pool Paradise: Dozens of Golden Retrievers Enjoy Wet Fête

Pool parties with your friends are fun, but pool parties with dozens of your fellow pupper friends reign supreme.

A large group of golden retrievers in São Paulo, Brazil, were pleasantly surprised by their handlers with a pool party all to themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Friend Forever Kennel (@gffkennel) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:59am PST

Footage of the doggos captured and posted to Instagram shows them eagerly waiting to be let into the pool area. As soon as the gate is opened, the dogs race to the water, jumping in and enthusiastically swimming around.

The golden retrievers are so happy that they run laps around the pool and play with one another. After calming down a bit, some of the puppers peacefully swim laps as others chill beside the pool.

What a fun-loving crew!