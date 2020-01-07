Dog That Demands Patting

All dogs are different. Some like patting, some scratching, and some like only gentle and slow stroking. But all dogs have several “weaknesses”.

Dogs, as a rule, love to be stroked or scratched in the neck, chest, and shoulders. An attentive and caring owner over time will understand that this is a pleasure for his pet.

Have a look at this video where a dog enjoys being patted in a strange way. All dogs are different!