From Scratching Post to Rub-Down: Cool Cat Tests Out Foot Massage Machine

A massage procedure can help your furry pet relax, calm down after a stressful event and feel surrounded by love and care. You can also massage your cat using special combers or regular combs.

Cats are massaged by their necks, paws and back, some owners even treat their fluffy friends to a Thai massage. But because you're not budgeted for the spa doesn't mean that kitty can't climb onto a foot massage machine.

Massages can be just as beneficial to animals as they are to humans. Have a look at this cute cat unwinding by putting the machine to good use.