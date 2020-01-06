Stealthy Raccoon Hands Up

Raccoons are incredibly energetic creatures. These wonderful animals show a lively and genuine interest in everything that surrounds them. These restless dodgers will not calm down until they try on the tooth everything that is badly lying, standing or hanging.

The raccoon is a nocturnal animal. It sleeps during the day, and goes out in search of food at night. Not moving far away from its home, preferring a distance of one and a half kilometres.

In this video you can see a funny raccoon which is trying to be invisible.