Squishy Blob: Scuba Diver Fools Around with Blowfish

Blowfish, also known as balloonfish, globefish or pufferfish, are a species of fish recognisable by their ability to inflate their bodies as a defence mechanism against predators...and looks utterly amusing for us humans.

A hilarious underwater encounter has been captured on camera and shared on social media in which a scuba diver is seen petting and gently squeezing an inflated blowfish.

The fish seems scandalised by the diver's indelicate behaviour and finally manages to get away from him, flipping its tail indignantly.

​Twitter users remarked in the comment section that the fish, both in appearance and behaviour, resembles Mrs. Puff, a fictional blowfish from the Sponge Bob animated TV series.