Apocalyptic Vision: Three Suns Shine in the Sky Over China

A rare natural phenomenon called "sun dog" was filmed in northeast China. Footage shows three suns in the sky that look absolutely real! This optical illusion is a result of light refraction, which causes bright halos both to the left and to the right of the Sun.
Three "suns" appear on the sky over northeast China☀️☀️☀️— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 2, 2020
This spectacular view is caused by a natural phenomenon called "sun dog," also known as mock suns or parhelia, as a result of light refraction through ice crystals. https://t.co/N31a8Um6B2 pic.twitter.com/ZbBJLYu8gB
