Little Dummy: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Likes Its Pacifier

This little Golden Retriever pup looks really smart – but it is still a big baby, so it needs a pacifier not to cry. There is nothing to be ashamed of, little doggo! One day the pup will become big, strong, and brave, but for the owners, it will always be a sweet little kiddo, that needs a dummy.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Mama tells me that I’m her little baby boy! . #goldens #goldenretriever #goldenpuppy #goldensofig #goldensofinstagram #ilovegolden_retrievers #retrieveroftheday #featurefriday #golden_feature #thegoldenbunch #instadog #instapuppy #retrieversgram #icanteven #goldens_ofinstagram #cutestgoldens #dailypupfeed #welovegoldens #instadogsfeature #goldenoftheday #weeklyfluff #gloriousgoldens #dogsofinstagram #retrieverstagram #goldenretrieversworld #goldenretrieversofig #goldenretrieverlovers #dogpuppys_ #babydog #babydogs
All comments
Show new comments (0)