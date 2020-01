Puppies are great entertainment but also a great responsibility as they require lots of love, attention, and plenty of supplies.

A little white puppy has been captured on video while trying to climb on a kick scooter. The fluffy ball, allegedly a Pomeranian, has strived to achieve his goal in the funniest possible manner. In the end, the puppy managed to climb up on the scooter and made itself comfortable.

Social media users have commented on the video, saying "someone help him already", and "neva giv up".