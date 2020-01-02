Enough For Today! Chubby Red Cat Takes Well-Earned Break From Wheel Exercise

Getting slimmer and fitter is probably one of the most popular New Year's resolutions, but it is crucial not to overwork oneself in the gym and take it slow - like this kitty.

A plump red cat has been captured on camera vigorously spinning on a wheel. In a hamster-like fashion, the feline is working its paws, nearly making a full circle. But a cat is a cat and so it does as it wants.

After a few seconds, the chubster descends from its fitness machine and, tired, lies down on the floor, trying to catch its breath.

Well done, kitty, you've worked out enough for today!