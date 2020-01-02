Enough For Today! Chubby Red Cat Takes Well-Earned Break From Wheel Exercise

A plump red cat has been captured on camera vigorously spinning on a wheel. In a hamster-like fashion, the feline is working its paws, nearly making a full circle. But a cat is a cat and so it does as it wants.
After a few seconds, the chubster descends from its fitness machine and, tired, lies down on the floor, trying to catch its breath.
Well done, kitty, you've worked out enough for today!
