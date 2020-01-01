Let's Call the Exorcist: Rambunctious Pug Just Can’t Contain His Energy

A funny pug from Moscow, Russia has been captured on video while running in circles on its owner's bed. The dog seems to be very energetic, excited, and it apparently can't stay still a second in one position or place. The hilarious video ends with the dog nibbling its owner's finger in a playful way. Some commentators even joked that it was "time to call the exorcist".
Бесит, когда все зовут тебя Лёня, а в душе ты шальная императрица.
