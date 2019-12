Hamsters normally especially love carrots but they also like other fruit and vegetables like chicory, cauliflower, broccoli, pears, peaches, and bananas.

A cute hamster happens to be so greedy and gluttonous that it continues to hold tight to a cucumber, eating it despite rolling over and changing positions.

The white hamster apparently has no thought of letting the food go and continues to chomp away. According to veterinarians, a slice of cucumber twice a week is the normal amount of this vegetable to feed your hamster.