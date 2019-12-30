Festive Raccoon Goes Holiday Shopping at Russian Supermarket

Sometimes it’s daunting to choose which treats to buy for your holiday festivities. So what better way than to bring along your pet raccoon to help you decide?

This week, a pet raccoon named Tema was brought along by his owners to a supermarket in Kemerovo, Russia, to help the couple pick out desserts for their Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Footage filmed by the couple and obtained by Viral Hog shows the adorable raccoon dressed as Santa and being driven around in a shopping cart while looking at the selection of treats. Multiple shoppers stop to pet the cuddly creature and chat with his owners. At one point, one of Tema’s humans hops into the cart and rides along with him through the store.

They ramped up the fun even more by filling the cart with goodies while in the cart themselves. When Tema actually attempted to open up one of the chocolates, his owner was quick to take it away and add it to their purchases, mentioning that he only eats food that’s appropriate for him.

What a pampered pet!