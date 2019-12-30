Feeding Time: Baby Kangaroo Asks Human for Milk, Cuddles

When it comes to feeding, the baby kangaroo knows what time it is and begins asking for his meal very persistently. The young kangaroo from the video is literally dogging his human's footsteps and cuddling his legs. However, this is not at all surprising as the human has come to replace the baby's mom as its caretaker. According to a post published on Tourism Australia's official account, little Sasha (the kangaroo's name) is being raised by a caring team at one of Australia's animal sanctuaries, where "she receives love, cuddles and, of course, her precious milk bottles around the clock."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
⏳ We're counting down our favourite posts of 2019⏳ Hurry up with my milk already! 🍼 Little Sasha clearly rules the roost at @thekangaroosanctuary 🤗 This gorgeous #kangaroo joey is being hand-raised by the caring team at this @visitcentralaus sanctuary, where she receives love, cuddles and, of course, her precious milk bottles around the clock! This #wildlife haven in @ntaustralia has become famous worldwide for the wonderful work they do with rescued, injured and orphaned kangaroos. If you, like many others, would love to plan a visit here, make sure you tie it in with one of #AliceSprings many unique and quirky events, most of which you're unlikely to find anywhere else in the world! #seeaustralia #NTAustralia #KangarooSanctuaryAliceSprings #RedCentreNT #weeklyfluff
All comments
Show new comments (0)