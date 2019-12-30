Don't Want to Talk to You! Golden Retriever Puppy Hides Between Sofa Pillows

Life is not all about fun and play. Like humans, pets have the right to spend some time on their own.

This Instagram video shows a golden retriever puppy named Duke who is lying on a sofa with his head hidden between the pillows. He may be searching for a lost toy behind the sofa or - more likely - just having his own 'me' time.

When Duke's owner taps him on the back and calls his name, the puppy turns around and the expression on his face speaks says it all: "Leave me alone, don't feel like talking now."