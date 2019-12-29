Minnesota Man Has Original Method of Dealing with Icy Driveway

Even if the weather outside is frightful, it's definitely not for a guy from the video as he decided to make fun of a daily winter routine.

A man from Minnesota found a very creative way of dealing with ice - he decided to use gravity to help him with it. The guy slid across the frozen driveway, salting it along the way. What is remarkable is that he managed to keep both feet on the ground and avoid slipping.

"We can confirm it IS slippery today! Please be safe friends," the post said.