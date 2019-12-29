Is it Cleaning Time or...Play Time? Golden Retriever Reacts to Water From Garden Hose

A video shared on Twitter recently shows a golden retriever reacting enthusiastically to the opposite side of a glass door being washed with a garden hose.
Left behind the closed door, the dog reacts energetically as if trying to catch the water with its paws.
What an easy way to keep your house clean and your dog active!
Good s this frustration or a virtual bath with a plus. No need to dry off doggo!#welovedogsusa #dogcelebration #goldenretriever— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) December 27, 2019
(Sophiethegoldieoc IG) pic.twitter.com/KHCToVmXIH
