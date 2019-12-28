Who's That Pokemon? Twitter Puzzled by Curious Pinecone-Like Creature

A Twitter user named nakamanian shared a video in which a strange scaly, long-tail animal is seen ruining parts of the facade of a building. The user marvelled at the critter's strength and also wondered what on Earth it could be.
Some commentators also scratched their heads about the identity of the critter, but others definitively pointed out that it was in fact a pangolin.
【悲報】顔はクソネズミ、体はドラゴン、姿を現してしまったUMA、見られてる事に気づかず破壊を繰り返してしまう。 pic.twitter.com/Iu0bdlKDbP— 味噌王 仲間 (@nakamanian) December 28, 2019
Pangolins are mammals common in Asia and Africa, characterised by the large, protective scales covering their skin.
