Who's That Pokemon? Twitter Puzzled by Curious Pinecone-Like Creature

"The face of a mouse, the body of a dragon", reads the caption accompanying footage of an unusual creature, which the uploader of the video dubbed an "unidentified mysterious animal".

A Twitter user named nakamanian shared a video in which a strange scaly, long-tail animal is seen ruining parts of the facade of a building. The user marvelled at the critter's strength and also wondered what on Earth it could be.

Some commentators also scratched their heads about the identity of the critter, but others definitively pointed out that it was in fact a pangolin.

​Pangolins are mammals common in Asia and Africa, characterised by the large, protective scales covering their skin.