Hiss-Mass Eve: Venomous Snake Discovered in Aussie Dishwasher

An Australian woman simply trying to get her dishes clean ahead of the busy holiday week ran into quite the surprise when she found herself face-to-face with an eastern brown snake, the world’s second-most venomous snake.

A resident of Paris Creek, South Australia, the woman came upon the dangerous slithering serpent inside her dishwasher on Monday after the machine had been set for a 2.5-hour wash cycle.

Footage obtained by Viral Hog shows professional snake catchers calmly capturing the reptile and tossing it into a bag. In a statement to the video licensor, the Paris Creek helpers noted that the dishwasher find was a “first for us.”

What a way to get clean!