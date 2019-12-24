You're Here to Feed the Tiger, Right? Big Cat Hunts Boy at Dublin Zoo

A family visited the Dublin Zoo in Ireland only to witness the tiger stalking and then pouncing on their son. Luckily for the family, the glass of the tiger's enclosure withstood the weight of the predator in full attack mode.

A tiger has been captured on video as it started creeping towards a boy who was sitting near its enclosure's window. When the child turned around to look at the cat, the animal froze momentarily, preparing to pounce. The boy's dad told his son to stand up in front of the enclosure and when he did, the tiger attacked.

Thankfully, the glass wall of the tiger pen was thick enough and none of the visitors was eaten.