You're Here to Feed the Tiger, Right? Big Cat Hunts Boy at Dublin Zoo

A tiger has been captured on video as it started creeping towards a boy who was sitting near its enclosure's window. When the child turned around to look at the cat, the animal froze momentarily, preparing to pounce. The boy's dad told his son to stand up in front of the enclosure and when he did, the tiger attacked.
Thankfully, the glass wall of the tiger pen was thick enough and none of the visitors was eaten.
My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar pic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g— RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019
