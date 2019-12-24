Little Doggo Surprised as It Fell Asleep on Sofa, but Woke Up in Bed

For lots of little kids there was a puzzle they couldn't figure out: no matter where they fell asleep, they would always wake up in their beds. It looks like the little puppy from the video almost managed to figure out the mystery, but then fell asleep again.

It seems that the pooch did not see its sleep coming. At the beginning of the video, the pupster sleeps heavily on the sofa, so its hooman decided to help the furball and put it in its bed. However, when the doggo was put in the bed, it started to wake up from its sleep and was confused as it didn't understand what was going on. Nevertheless, the pup soon relaxed and fell asleep again.

"When all the shots (treats) hit you at once," the post said.